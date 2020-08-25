‘The West Wing’ Reunion Is Finally on Its Way—with Michelle Obama Guest Starring
COMING SOON
HBO Max’s long-touted Friends reunion might be on indefinite hold, but the streamer has a new hot offering on the table: For the first time in 17 years, the cast of The West Wing will reunite on television in a special ahead of the presidential election in November. And it will include a very special guest star: Michelle Obama.
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will reunite cast members Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford with series creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, Deadline reports. The special will re-stage the Season 3 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing” at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, and will shoot in October.
Obama will make a guest appearance in the special, Deadline reports, along with others from the public service and arts worlds. The special, as indicated in the title, will benefit the non-partisan non-profit organization When We All Vote, which Obama co-chairs; WarnerMedia will donate to the cause as well.