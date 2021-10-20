White House Lays Out How and Where Kids Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine
GEARING UP
Doctor’s offices, pharmacies and schools are places that kids aged 5 to 11 will be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved, the White House announced Wednesday. The FDA is reviewing data surrounding the pediatric vaccine next week, and the Biden administration expects it will get the green light as soon as November for the 28 million kids in that age group. “Our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation,” the White House said, according to The Washington Post. “These steps will be critical in ensuring that we are staying ahead of the virus by keeping kids and families safe, especially those at highest risk.”
The government will rely on local pediatricians, health clinics, and pharmacies to administer the jab, opting away from the mass vaccination sites seen for adults. In the interim, the White House is hosting a series of calls with local leaders to prepare them for the operation, along with prepping the equipment necessary for the shot.