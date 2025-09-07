Oscar Nominee Likens On-Set Chemistry to an ‘Orgy’
ROOM FOR ONE MORE?
Oscar nominee and star of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Josh Brolin joked at a Saturday Q&A that the chemistry on set was so intense ”it was an orgy.” The film, the third in the Knives Out franchise, stars Brolin alongside Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Kerry Washington, as well as returning star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, followed by a Q&A with director Rian Johnson and much of the cast. During the Q&A, Glenn Close said of their experience filming, “We just became this wonderful ensemble company. And we kept each other company through the whole shoot.” She continued, “We were always in our tent laughing, sleeping, reading, getting to know each other. It’s one of the great gifts to have such an intense experience with people who you know will be your dear friends for the rest of your life.” Wake Up Dead Man will be released in theaters on November 26, and on Netflix on December 12.