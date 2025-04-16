The Trump administration has created broad enough rules around holding migrants at Guantanamo Bay that officials could be allowed to send non-criminal detainees there, a government memo obtained by CBS News reveals. This is in stark contrast to a vow to hold only “the worst” offenders at the naval base. The president’s aggressive crackdown on immigration required officials to convert facilities inside the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, into holding sites for migrants living in the U.S. illegally. In January, Trump claimed that this would apply to only “high-priority criminal aliens.” However, an undisclosed agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense suggests that the Trump administration granted officials a much wider range of discretion on who deserves to be sent. In fact, the memo doesn’t even include any mention of criminality assessment. Instead, the memo, signed March 7 by top officials at the DHS and Pentagon, says departments agree the base can house migrants with final deportation orders who have “a nexus to a transnational criminal organization (TCO) or criminal drug activity.” Here, “nexus” was satisfied by an array of conditions: If the migrant is part of a transnational criminal group or if they paid someone “to be smuggled into the United States.” The latter included asylum-seekers or anyone, regardless of visa status, whose entry is unclear.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate 4/20 (and Spring) With 20% Off These CBD GummiesFLY HIGHIn honor of the annual "gardening holiday," Earlybird CBD is offering 20 percent off its lineup of CBD and THC-infused edibles.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language ExpertWORD?Celebrate Promova's sixth birthday with 50 percent off all of its subscription-based language learning plans.
Shop with ScoutedScore 60% Off GreenPan's Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth MonthKITCHEN DETOXGreenPan has perfected nonstick, eco-friendly, and aesthetically-pleasing cookware.
The Who, an English rock band formed in 1964, has parted ways with the band’s drummer Zak Starkey, the Guardian reported. Starkey, the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, first joined the band in 1996. According to the report, Starkey allegedly had a disagreement with the band over his performance at their Royal Albert Hall gig last month. A representative for the band suggested that the decision was mutual, writing: “[The band] have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.” But a review of the band’s March gig suggested that Who’s lead singer, Roger Daltrey, also complained about Starkey’s performance on stage. The frontman paused their final song, The Song Is Over, and apologized to the audience: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that.” However, a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post from Starkey, 59, suggested that the breakup wasn’t as warm as the band’s rep claimed. Sharing a photo of himself with Daltery, Starkey quipped that Daltrey will be “bringing formal charges of overplaying” against him.


A West Point graduate became the first woman to ever complete the three-day Best Ranger Competition. First Lt. Gabrielle White, 25, was the only woman among 103 men to compete in the grueling marathon, which took place between April 11 to 13 in Georgia. White and her teammate, Captain Seth Deltenre, placed 14th overall, with only 16 teams out of the original 52 pairs making it through to the end of the competition. White’s historic act comes at a time when the administration is trying to push women out of the military. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on the Shawn Ryan Show in November that “straight up,” women should not be in combat roles. “It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated,” he said. In 2022, White graduated from Ranger school, which only lifted its ban against women in 2015. Back in March, Hegseth released a memo ordering the military to examine any changes in fitness standards in the army since 2015, and “why those standards changed and the impact of those changes.” The army posted about the competition on social media, but has not yet publicly recognized White for her accomplishment. The marathon White participated in consisted of physical tests, land navigation, helicopter missions, and weapon qualification.
Santa Fe authorities shared on Tuesday a handful of love notes Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa wrote to each other before they died six days apart, revealing the couple’s deep love for each other. In one of the notes, Hackman called Arakawa a “lovely girl,” adding that he was “thinking of you and the other little guys.” In another he apologized for “having to ask for your help, although it was appreciated” with making her birthday dinner. Hackman suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and seemingly acknowledged that in a letter, saying: “Ho, Ho, I am off to see the Wizard, the Wizz of Achie, Pokie. She stabs me here and stabs me there, she stabs me almost everywhere (almost).” Arakawa would also write to Hackman, updating him on her whereabouts and daily activities. Hackman and Arakawa were both found dead in their New Mexico home in February. Authorities ultimately determined that Arakawa died a week before Hackman from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and that Hackman passed away from a combination of advanced Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The couple’s funeral was a private ceremony held in April with only close friends and family in attendance.




A Massachusetts woman spoke to NBC News after ICE agents were seen on video smashing her and her husband’s car window on Monday. Marilu Mendez said she started filming on her cellphone when ICE vehicles began following her and husband Juan Mendez before surrounding their car on Tallman Street in New Bedford. Her video shows a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent using a large hammer to break the passenger window of their car. According to Marilu Mendez, the agents kept calling her husband “Antonio,” the name of another man who lives in their building. The Mendezes called their lawyer, who recommended they stay in the car without sharing any information with the agents until the lawyer arrived. Juan Mendez is an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant but is in the process of changing his immigration status and has no criminal record. Before their attorney arrived, the ICE agents broke into the vehicle and dragged the couple out. Marilu Mendez told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra in Spanish: “Three ICE agents held my husband. They took us out unjustly... I tried to talk to them and ask them if they had an order to detain him. They didn’t respond or show me anything. They had no reason to detain him. We’ve been following the rules of this country. We are doing things the right way. That’s why we have a lawyer.”
Donald Trump launched into a furious tirade against Harvard University after the college defied his demands for policy changes. After threatening to take away the college’s tax-exempt status over the refusal, Trump followed up with another blistering Truth Social post early Wednesday. “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,’” Trump raged. He added that “Leftist dopes” run the Ivy League college, and “because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.” Signing off, he added: “Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” The post comes after the White House said it was freezing $2.2 billion in federal funds and a $60 million contract to Harvard, the first major college to stand up to Trump’s demands. The government wants Harvard to report students “hostile” to American values, cancel DEI programs, and hire a government-approved overseer to check programs are antisemitism free.
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood shared a photo on Instagram of the “beautiful” flower arrangement she received from the Saturday Night Live cast member whose impression she called “mean and unfunny.” While Wood did not indicate whether the flowers from comedian Sarah Sherman came with an apology, she did publicly thank her for sending them. Wood’s gracious message comes after she expressed her disappointment at the taped SNL sketch that imagined members of the Trump administration populating her hit HBO series. While the piece mostly went after MAGA politics, the jokes about Wood’s character were entirely about her teeth. After host Jon Hamm (as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) pitches his “insane idea” to remove fluoride from the water supply, Sherman can be seen with prosthetic teeth and an exaggerated British accent asking, “Fluoride? What’s that?” After she received waves of affirmation from fans for speaking up, Wood posted, “On a positive note, everyone is agreeing with me about it, so I’m glad I said something instead of going in on myself.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raked in a staggering $9.6 million in the first quarter of the year, smashing a personal fundraising record as the New York Democrat continues to gain traction as a rising contender for the 2028 presidential nomination. The figure is more than double her second-highest quarter, when she raised $4.4 million in the summer of 2020, Politico reported Tuesday. “AOC had her strongest ever quarter, raising over $9.5m from 266k individual donors for an average of just $21,” Ocasio-Cortez’s senior adviser Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben posted on X. “AOC doesn’t take a dollar from lobbyists or corporate PACS. Our top donor professions are teachers and nurses. 64% were first-time contributors.” A March CNN poll found Ocasio-Cortez leading among Democrats and left-leaning independents as the politician who best reflects the party’s core values, edging out Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. She topped the list with 10 percent support, just ahead of Harris at 9 percent and Sanders at 8 percent.


Aaron Boupendza, the former FC Cincinnati star, died at 28 after falling from a balcony in China, the Turkiye Today reported. Boupendza was in the country playing for the Chinese soccer club Zhejiang when he tragically fell from his 11th-floor residence. The Gabon-born forward had played for a variety of global teams, scoring a total of 96 goals in 218 career appearances. Boupendza’s contract was terminated early by MLS on August 8, 2024, after weeks of absence from training after he broke his jaw during an altercation with a professional boxer outside of a bar earlier that year. The MLS outfit confirmed his passing and paid tribute to their former player in a statement. “We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China,” the Instagram post read. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him. Rest in Peace, Aaron.”
Ex-GOP Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas was hospitalized hours after she announced her 2026 re-election bid, her team said in a statement on X. The 39-year-old was the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress when she represented Texas’s 34th district for a six-month stint after winning a special election in June 2022. She lost the election that November and again in 2024. She announced Tuesday that she’d switched districts to challenge Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who is facing a criminal trial over allegations he and his wife accepted $600,000 in foreign bribes from businesses in Mexico City and Azerbaijan. Cuellar and his wife have maintained their innocence. Flores “faced a sudden health scare,” her team said, but assured supporters she’s now “fully recovering and feeling stronger than ever.” They promised she’ll be back on the campaign trail soon and “ready to fight for the people of South Texas.” Her team didn’t elaborate on why exactly she was hospitalized.