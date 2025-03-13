Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
The Wild Upgrade Elon Musk Demanded for His DOGE Office
UNPRODUCTIVE
It was earlier reported that DOGE staff had brought IKEA beds and stuffed toys into federal offices.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Published
Mar. 13 2025
12:14AM EDT
REUTERS
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
The Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
Trumpland
RFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster
Politics
Fans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
U.S. News
Newsom Roasted Over Statue Erected of Himself
Kenneal Patterson