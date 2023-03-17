‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Dies at 60

Actor Lance Reddick, who became well known for playing Cedric Daniels in the beloved HBO series The Wire, has died, according to multiple reports. He was just 60.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that Reddick was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Friday in his Studio City home. His cause of death remains unknown.

Recent social media posts appeared to show Reddick in good health and spirits, with his last Instagram post showing him smiling with his dogs inside his home.

Reddick has been going across the country recently on a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, in which he plays “Charon.” TMZ reports he also had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.