Al Brown, the TV actor known across the world as Col. Stan Valchek on the TV series The Wire, died Friday aged 83, his manager confirmed Saturday.

His manager, who identified himself as Michael in a Facebook post on Brown’s fan account, said: “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

Brown’s daughter, Jenny, also confirmed her father’s Las Vegas death to TMZ, citing the cause as a result of Alzheimer’s.

In The Wire, Brown’s role spanned from 2002 to 2008, playing a dubious law enforcement officer for the Baltimore Police Department for 20 episodes.

While Brown was known for his part in the hit TV series The Wire, Brown – who Jenny said began acting in the ’90s after serving in the Air Force along with two tours in Vietnam. – had a long list of credits to his name, including Law & Order: SVU and Commander in Chief, while he starred in such films including 12 Monkeys. Uproxx reporter Vince Mancini described Brown’s IMDB bio as “the best of all time,” citing credits including Fartcopter.