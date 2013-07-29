‘The Wolverine’ Disappoints

CHEAT SHEET
The Wolverine grabbed about $55 million at the box office over its opening weekend, which may sound like a lot before considering that the blockbuster’s opening-weekend loot was predicted to look more like $80 million, not to mention the fact that the film faced virtually no competition. Wolverine’s opening numbers are actually right on par with X-Men: First Class, which took in $55.1 million at the box office during its own opening weekend in 2011. While the action flick’s worldwide box-office total comes to about $141.1 million, Wolverine is holding its place as the second-least successful of Fox’s six X-Men films--the lowest opening movie in the series was the first, which came out 13 years ago, before the advent of the 3-D upcharge.