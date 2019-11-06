The Honey Deuce cocktail (Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice and raspberry liqueur with an eye-catching cantaloupe ball garnish) has become one of the most recognizable symbols of the US Open Tennis Championship. Fans drink an ocean of them every year and covet the collectible cups they’re served in.

Grey Goose naturally keeps several of its brand ambassadors at the tennis center during the event. I asked one of them, Chris Cabrera, to keep a workout diary for me during the tournament. “It is one of the biggest events of the year for us, so you can imagine that it is my top priority for those two weeks,” they said. “My normal workout routine didn’t work for the schedule I had during this time, so I made adjustments and if it meant I could only run two miles and workout for 30 minutes I still did it.”

Cabrera also tried to drink at least two liters of water each day and cut down on their cocktail drinking. “When I know that I have a grueling week ahead of me of hosting and being out almost every night, I stop drinking a couple of hours before I go to bed,” Cabrera says. “This allows for a better night’s sleep. Staying hydrated is one of my top priorities in general. It also helps with weight loss, headaches and digestion.”

Read on for their Workout Diary.

Monday. Run. Leg Workout.

Breakfast was an English muffin and coffee.

I went for a three-mile run on the treadmill followed by working out my legs (deadlifts, squats, lunges). Working out my legs is always a bit more intense, so I wanted to make sure I did it on the one day I had off this week.

I had a healthy lunch consisting of fish, oysters and sweet potatoes. I try and have a substantial amount of complex carbs when I work out my legs. Dinner was jerk chicken at my mentor’s Colin Appiah’s house!

Tuesday. Run. Back & Shoulders.

I had to host at the Open that evening, so I woke up at 7 AM. I ran two-and-a-half miles and worked out my back and shoulders; five sets of 40 reps of different workouts using free weights and machines.

I had a protein shake on my walk home from the gym.

After getting home, I showered and changed. I left the house to grab breakfast and knock out some admin work before heading to three accounts and taking the 60-minute train ride to the Open. I spent the rest of the day and evening there.

Dinner was mostly snacking when I had time.

My day ended at midnight.

Wednesday. Run.

I woke up at 6:30 AM and ran three miles along FDR’s running trail.

I had to be at the Open at 10 AM. At that time of day, it takes a little over an hour to get there, so I just wanted to make sure I got in at least a run. At home, I had some coffee and a toasted English muffin and headed out.

I spent the majority of the day at the Open and left to take a couple of influencers who were in town to dinner. I was home in bed by 1 AM.

Thursday

I woke up at 7 AM and ran two miles on the treadmill. I also worked out my chest and arms; five sets of 40 reps of different workouts using free weights and machines.

I had a press event at the Today Show at 10 AM, so I only had time to work out, go straight home, get ready for the day and head out. I grabbed a yogurt with granola and coffee at my local café and started the day. After the Today Show, I spent the afternoon on the Upper West Side visiting accounts before heading to support my colleague at one of his events. I was home in bed by 12:30 AM.

Friday

I woke up at 7 AM and ran three miles along the FDR running trail.

I had calls starting at 9:30 AM, followed by two Grey Goose trainings starting at 2 PM. I was able to take my phone calls at home, so I cooked a proper lunch. Six ounces of chicken with a cup of brown rice and a serving of sautéed vegetables.

After the trainings, I headed to the Open. My dinner consisted of noshing on various crudité, popcorn, chips and a slider.

This evening ended on the early side. I was home by 11 PM and asleep by 12:30 PM.

Saturday.

Since it’s the weekend, I usually try not to get out of bed before 8 AM. I was able to get up at 8 and had yogurt with granola for breakfast.

I headed to the gym and ran a couple of miles. I did an assortment of exercises and worked out my back, shoulders, chest and arms (four sets of 10 reps for each area).

I had a protein shake on the walk home and was able to have a salad with grilled chicken before heading to the Open.

I got to the Open at 2 PM. I stayed through the end of the match and headed out. I had to fly out the next morning to Chicago for work, so I got home at 8:30 PM to pack and ordered sushi. (That’s kind of healthy, right?) I was asleep by midnight.

Sunday

It was a rest day. I spent the day traveling to Chicago to host the Grey Goose Great Bar Race.

My Workout Diary features the fitness regiments of bartenders, chefs, distillers, and brand ambassadors.

Interview has been condensed and edited.