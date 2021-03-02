The World Is Becoming More LGBTQ-Diverse. TV Should Catch Up.

It’s official: America is queerer than it’s ever been before—no matter the anti-trans poison spouted in recent days by Republican politicians including former President Donald Trump in response to the passage of the Equality Act through Congress, which would federally outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ people.

The Equality Act may or may not be passed in the Senate. If it fails to, it will show how far politics lags behind how people are living their lives.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that 5.6 percent of American adults identify as either lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender—up from 4.5 percent the last time the company collected such data in 2017. Unlike the previous poll, which simply asked participants to answer “yes or no” regarding their sexual orientation, Gallup allowed people to self-identify this time around and found that more than half of LGBTQ adults (54.6 percent) identify as bisexual, 24.5 percent as gay, 11.7 percent as lesbian and 11.3 percent as transgender.