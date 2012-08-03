The World's Most Expensive Nail Polish; Jessica Biel's Dior Spin

Pretty in Pink: Jessica Biel appeared at the premiere of her film Total Recall in a strapless pink dress from Raf Simons debut haute couture collection at Dior. This now brings Raf’s Dior red carpet quotient up to three, following equally elegant appearances by Rachel Weisz and Marion Cotillard. [The Daily Mail]

One for the Record Books: Here’s a bottle of nail polish that costs $250,000. Azature has produced a black, glittering lacquer that contains 267 carats in the polish itself. Now, chipping a nail comes with a whole lot of guilt. [Styleite]

Title Role: Alexa Chung will be making a guest cameo on Gossip Girl’s last season, playing herself. Since she already has the schoolgirl look down, we think she’ll fit in just fine. [Fashionista]

Flower Power: This one managed to slide under the Olympics style radar—Liberty of London has taken their collaboration with Nike one step further by creating performance shoes for the UK’s women’s hurdling team. Fancy feet! [ELLE UK Twitter]