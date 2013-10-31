CHEAT SHEET
    The World’s Most Powerful People

    Ouch. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been named the world’s most powerful person, knocking President Obama down to number two on the annual list. Forbes cited Putin’s expanding control over Russia as well as his significant influence over international relations. Also of note, Pope Francis continues to make waves, as his widespread popularity lands him at the number four spot. Three other Americans landed in the top ten, including Bill Gates (No. 6), Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke (No. 7), and Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke (No. 10).

