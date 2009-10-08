The World's Top School

CHEAT SHEET
Harvard University has maintained its top ranking in London magazine Times Higher Education's annual QS World University Rankings. American predominance is fading: last year, there were 37 American schools in the survey's top 100 global rankings, but this year only 32 make an appearance. Asian schools are moving up the ladder, putting pressure on their American and British peers. Yale University, Princeton University, M.I.T., and the California Institute of Technology join Harvard in the top ten.