The Yes List

Each week, The Daily Beast scours the cultural landscape to choose three top picks. This week, ' Mad Men Yourself' in the style of your favorite show.

Don Draper to See You

Ever dreamed of being a character on Mad Men? Luckily for fans of the Emmy-winning AMC series, ‘60s-era cartoon alter egos are a few giddy computer clicks away. To promote the show’s upcoming third season, premiering August 16 at 10 p.m., viewers can now ‘ Mad Men Yourself’ and create eerily accurate avatars of themselves or friends in the distinctive style of the show’s characters. Don Draper’s jaw line, Peggy’s bangs, and, of course, those fabulous clothes can all be yours. And be sure to reach for a cartoon martini or cigarette before placing yourself in a scene with the cartoon set from Sterling Cooper. And for those longing for the nostalgia of Brylcreemed hair and swirling cigarette smoke but late to the Mad Men scene, the second season just released on DVD. Welcome to your weekend.

______________________________________________

Girl Gone Mild in the City

Not That Kind of Girl, a refreshing, honest memoir by Carlene Bauer, details a twentysomething’s adjustment to life in New York, except this atypical coming-of-age story begins with the author’s strict fundamentalist education and her struggle to balance faith with the literary scene she desperately wants to enter. Megan Hustad writes on The Daily Beast that Bauer, with a “Dorothy Parker tartness,” casts a downward eye not only at other people’s sins but her own awkwardness and cowardice: “My envy and curdled pride striking out like a lizard's tongue in the middle of an otherwise agreeable conversation." Bauer’s transition from her New Jersey hometown to the city, complete with the requisite bookish love interests staggering in and out of her life all while she tries to hang on to her faith, is surprisingly provocative. No sex and drugs in her city, but Bauer manages to become hip—and beat the odds—all at the same time.

______________________________________________

A High-School Musical with Heart

Glee, the bubbly, kids-just-wanna-sing dramedy coming to Fox this fall, will do the impossible and be the one show to win you over before the leaves change color. Following a misfit group of kids in the high-school glee club, the show ably sidesteps schlock for true sentiment and—guided by the steady hands of creator Ryan Murphy of Nip/Tuck—hits the cultural trifecta: a breakout cast, cheerful song-and-dance numbers, and writing that won’t make you cringe. The Daily Beast’s Caryn James called Glee “the best new show on TV” two months ago—after the first episode aired in May following the American Idol finale. So imagine our delight to see an exclusive new video of Mercedes (played to perfection by Amber Riley) turning a cheerleader car wash into an explosive platform for a woman scorned. Cross her, and she’ll bust your windows—you better believe it. After all the hype, and an enthusiastic response to the second episode at Comic-Con, Fox wisely announced the show will return one week earlier than expected, on September 9.