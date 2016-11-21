The Young Puerto Ricans Fueling the Island’s Amazing Culture

The Captivatingly Creative Culture of Young Puerto RicoBy Caroline Cox

It’s no secret that Puerto Rico is a country rich in both history and scenery. The beauty of Puerto Rico’s stunning beaches, rainforest, and natural spectacles can only be rivaled by its well-preserved cathedrals and historic architecture. But less well-known by mainlanders, though equally enticing to a traveler, is Puerto Rico’s creative arts culture. Particularly for millennials and other upwardly mobile adventure seekers, Puerto Rico is a prime vacation destination (and just a few short hours worth of flight time from the Northeast to its capital city, San Juan) complete with sunny shores, bustling nightlife, Instagram-worthy dishes and drinks, top-notch shopping, and a creative scene that’s positively thriving.

A key player in this rich cultural scene is Luis Castillo, a Puerto Rico native and the current executive chef at Hotel El Convento in San Juan. Then on track to become a lawyer, Castillo took a kitchen job at the San Juan Hotel and quickly fell in love with the art of cooking. After a stint spent in New York honing his skills at places like Cittanueva and The Palm Restaurant, Castillo returned to his home country. “Once I moved back to Puerto Rico, I learned that I could apply and mix the techniques I learned to my culture, and that my culture has very interesting gastronomic roots containing Spanish, African, and Native backgrounds,” he explains. In addition to his gigs managing El Convento’s food and beverage program, Castillo has been named the winner of San Juan’s Cattleman Barbecue Competition on multiple occasions, and has participated on Puerto Rico’s National Culinary Team of high-caliber gastronomic chefs that represent Puerto Rico in international culinary competitions.

“Puerto Rico… really is paradise,” he adds. “We have an immense number of culinary alternatives, beautiful beaches, a culture to fall in love with, and the history of our culture can be felt in the environment. There is a lot of young energy, many young people that share my passion; all they want is that our guests and visitors leave with the most remarkable memories of our island.”

For freelance writer Jhoni Jackson, it was a mix of obvious (the lush rainforest and fantastic beaches) and not-so obvious (the underground music scene) aspects of the country that made her fall in love with Puerto Rico. Over the course of the four years she’s lived in Puerto Rico, Jackson helped open a mid-size music club in Rio Piedras from which she recently stepped away to pursue writing—she often covers Latin music and culture—and eventually opened a club of her own. Jackson explains that, while Puerto Rico has seemingly boundless options for outdoor adventures and some of the warmest people around, it’s the creativity the country is brimming with that’ll have visitors hooked. “Young creatives will especially appreciate the independent art and music scenes,” she says. “Both are thriving, filled with innovative and truly unique perspectives that only the insularity of an island full of smart, clever creatives can breed. There is absolutely no shortage of creativity here.”

Another cultural creative who’s immersed himself in Puerto Rico’s artistic scene for years is Puerto Rico native and musician Ian Cahill. A dweller of the island for more than two decades, Cahill, 29, started his music career at 16, playing bass in a reggae band with friends. Today, he’s built a career as a successful DJ and producer, landing a coveted residency at Dragonfly in Old San Juan and performing at clubs like La Mala Vida in La Placita de Santurce, Recoveco in La Calle Loiza, and Hush Martini Lounge in Isabela. His most recent music endeavor is as vice president and creative director of Digital Den Records, a house- and techno-music record label. “Our plan is to create and curate great, original dance music from around the world that contains a unique, eclectic sound,” Cahill says. “Puerto Rico is a melting pot of different cultures, which makes it an amazing spot for young, creative people. Our cultural roots have a huge influence into why we are home to some of the greatest muralists, artists, dancers, and musicians in the world.”

Sure, you can take an easy, affordable getaway to Puerto Rico simply for the sand, surf and cocktails. But for those looking for more in the way of culture, creativity and adventure will find an even richer, unforgettable experience.

