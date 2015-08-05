Theater Attacker Was Committed 4 Times

A man who attacked Tennessee moviegoers with a hatchet before being shot dead by police Wednesday had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to his mother. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Vincente Montano, reportedly entered the Carmike Hickory 8 in the Nashville suburb of Antioch around 1:15 p.m. ET and walked into a screening of Mad Max: Fury Road. He had been arrested on assault charges once and committed to a mental hospital four times, law-enforcement officials said. His mother had also reported him missing on Aug. 3, two years after she says she last saw him. Montano reportedly unleashed a cloud of pepper spray on moviegoers and began attacking them with a hatchet. Police and SWAT officers confronted Montano, who was also allegedly armed with an Airsoft-style pellet pistol. Two women were injured by the pepper spray and one man sustained a superficial wound from the hatchet, police said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED