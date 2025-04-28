Therabody’s New Depuffing Wand Reduces Swelling in Minutes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s from staying up far too late, allergies, awkward sleeping positions, dehydration, or our bodies engaging in the mysteries of their natural rhythms, waking up with puffy eyes and facial swelling is not my favorite way to face the day. While there are plenty of accessories and potions promising to help with facial puffiness—believe me, I walk around with gold-hued eye masks and an ice roller every morning—it’s not easy to find an at-home remedy that actually works.

Just a few months ago, TheraBody released what can only be described as a magical wand for tired eyes and swollen skin, and we’ve been obsessed ever since with this less-than-ten-minute tool that says goodbye to puffiness and hello to natural radiance. The portable TheraFace Depuffing Wand is designed with warm and cool settings to help promote fluid drainage while boosting circulation to the skin for an instant glow.

Therabody Depuffing Wand I got the opportunity to put the new Depuffing Wand to the test to see if it could replace my go-to ice roller and underye patches. Scroll through below to find out my thoughts. Buy At Therabody $ 149 Free Shipping

Designed With Cold and Heat Skincare Treatments

The cord-free, portable TheraFace Depuffing Wand works in two modes: heat therapy and cold therapy, each with three temperature levels. For those who are most concerned about puffy, tired eyes, you’ll want to focus on cold therapy, ranging from a soothing 57 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

I started the treatment on one side of my face around my eyes and then slowly worked in gentle-pressure, massaging motions, accessing every crevice with the nifty contoured tip, shaping my cheekbones and jawline along the way. By the end of each cooling treatment, I noticed my unwelcome puffiness had improved pretty significantly, and even my dark circles looked much less severe.

For those who want to achieve glowy, luminous skin, the heat treatment, ranging from 95 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit, is where you’ll want to focus your energy. I especially loved the heat treatments for those days when I noticed mundane skin that needed a little extra oomph to get the day started.

The extra heat also helped tremendously in helping my skincare products absorb much better into my skin, and I could tell very quickly that products weren’t just sitting on my face, but actually settling in and not leaving me with a greasy, unsightly residue.

Plus, the immediate warmth felt amazing on my skin, especially on those cold winter mornings when a robe and slippers just don’t cut it. I would also imagine that it would feel amazing for those who experience sinus pressure.

Fast-Acting and Short Treatment Time

What surprised me the most was how quickly the intuitive (seriously, you don’t even need to read the manual) skincare tool cooled down, right with the click of a button, to what felt like an ice cube rolling around my eyes. There’s no waiting around for this wand to work its magic because right from the moment it’s clicked on, it’s treatment time, and you’ll feel the effect taking place in mere seconds.

You don’t have to worry about being crunched for time by incorporating this new routine, either. The treatment goes by in a flash, with a blinking light that signals it’s time to move to the other side of your face after three minutes, meaning in less than ten minutes total.

My Review

I started using the wand on an as-needed basis, depending on how my skin looked every morning, but when I realized that my skin looked visibly better, brighter, and healthier throughout the day after the short treatments, I kept up the effort. While I would give this tool a 10/10 on brightening and depuffing, I wouldn’t pick it as my go-to anti-aging tool (it doesn’t help much with fine lines), though it does noticeably improve skin elasticity and firmness.

While other one-trick tools address only specific, limited concerns, this affordable tool really packs a punch in quick, easy-to-maintain treatments that don’t disappear when you walk out the door, but if anti-aging, elasticity-improving results are what you’re chiefly concerned with, I don’t think this tool surpasses the performance of more notable, albeit more expensive, skincare tech like the Omnilux Contour Face or the NuFace microcurrent contouring device .

I did notice a change in my skin’s overall texture and appearance after weeks of use, but I noticed more visible results from costly, time-intensive red light therapy treatments. If your main concern is eye puffiness and brightening up dull, tired skin in a hurry, then this wand will not disappoint.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Affordable

Portable and travel-friendly

Short, effective treatments finished in less than ten minutes

Visibly brighter, less tired skin, especially around the eyes

Reduces puffiness within minutes

The warming treatments may help reduce sinus pressure from allergies and illness

Cons

Does not target fine lines or other anti-aging concerns

The Verdict

The versatile TheraFace Depuffing Wand is a reliable depuffing skincare device that deserves the hype it’s gotten since it launched. This will not replace other facial tools like red light therapy masks for fine lines and redness, but it will seriously outperform any other depuffing tool you’ve got in your lineup.

