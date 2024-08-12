Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

LED and red light therapy devices may be buzzy at the moment, but the research is there to support their skin-enhancing superpowers. LED Light therapy has been shown to improve a laundry list of skin concerns, from acne to fine lines, loss of elasticity, and even scarring. Of course, not all devices are created equal, especially when looking for an at-home device. I’ve tried several at-home LED skincare masks and wands over the past decade, but Therabody’s TheraFace Face Mask is unlike any other model I’ve tried.

After being sold out for months after launching in Sept. 2023, the mask is finally back in stock for pre-order. It’s also available and ready to shop on third-party retailers, including Best Buy, Revolve, and Nordstrom. The TheraFace Mask is engineered with not only red, blue, and infrared medical-grade LED lights but also vibration massage therapy, which helps not only soothe tension but also seems to help promote lymphatic drainage for an added de-puffing effect. Plus, it also just feels amazing. Who doesn’t love a hands-free head massage?

How It Compares to Other LED Light Masks

Most LED light therapy masks I’ve used are made with silicone for flexibility, but the TheraFace mask is made with a steel and aluminum vibration motor and premium TPU for a sturdier build that shakes less while outputting more power to each individualized motor on the face. While it is rigid (which does make it tough for travel) and much heavier than other masks on the market, it still only weighs about one pound, and you know exactly where the extra weight and bulk are going: into its power.

The mask is designed with protective silicone eye shields and adjustable velcro straps placed over your head to ensure a snug fit and full-face coverage. So, as long as it’s secure, you can go about your day without having to hold it in place—a huge plus for lazy folks like me who like to pop it on while binge-watching trash TV, folding laundry, or any other mindless task. Due to its rigid design, the mask also hovers over your face instead of touching it directly, preventing any lingering impression marks on my skin and making me personally less paranoid about bacteria. (To clean it, I just spritz it with a hypochlorous acid spray and wipe it down after each use).

LED Light Therapy

The TheraFace Mask has three LED light therapy wavelength options: red, red + infrared, and blue. You can choose the pre-programmed nine-minute cycle with three minutes on each and a variation of vibration patterns, or you can choose just one for a specific concern. You can also turn off the vibration functionality if you’re not feeling it.

I usually opt for the nine-minute default cycle and vibration massage treatment, but I enjoy the fact that I can fine-tune my treatment based on my skincare needs on any given day. For example, after getting cut by a piece of glass on my face a few weeks ago, I used only the red light modality for the entire nine-minute treatment to really target the injury and promote expedited healing (some studies indicate that red light therapy may help reduce scarring by stimulating collagen production). While I can't scientifically prove it was this product alone, after a few weeks of treatment, the scar seems less visible.

Similarly, if you’re dealing with a pesky breakout, you may also use the blue light to reap its antimicrobial and acne-fighting benefits. I had a rare cystic pimple the other week, so I blasted the blemish with the blue light setting twice a day for two days, and the pesky pimple went down significantly in just 48 hours.

Vibration/Massage Therapy

While I wouldn’t necessarily purchase the TheraFace Mask exclusively for its vibration massage functionality myself, it certainly is an added perk that my husband, who doesn’t care about the appearance or general health of his skin at all whatsoever, enjoyed as well.

The device has eight vibration motors around the eyes and nine vibration motors on the top and back of the head for a soothing massage. It may be a placebo effect, but when it massages around the brow region, I feel like the area looks more lifted. For what it’s worth, I saw a couple of Reddit reviews mentioning a similar effect post-use, so it may not just be in my head.

Again, while I don’t suffer too much from headaches, I battle sinus congestion almost daily, and I found that vibration seems to help reduce the pressure and swelling, which gives the TheraFace Mask major brownie points—especially since, to my knowledge, there are no other LED light masks equipped with this modality.

Overall Thoughts

After eight weeks of using the device (almost) every day, the most significant visible improvement I’ve noticed in my skin is an overall reduction in redness, broken capillaries, and uneven tone. Albeit subtle, I also see a more lifted appearance overall (not just in the brow area). I am still testing its effect on my new injury, but I’m hopeful that if I use it daily, TheraFace’s red light function will help the remaining evidence of my wound continue to fade.

Therabody TheraFace Mask No single serum or face mask will solve all your complexion woes but the TheraFace Mask tackles a slew of different treatments in one device, making it worth the cost. Thanks to its superior performance, versatility, and innovative vibration massage modality, it is my favorite LED mask that I’ve tried so far. This thing feels, looks, and performs like it’s expensive and it's well worth the investment if you have the means. Buy At Revolve $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Therabody $ 600

Is it going to replace my biannual Botox appointments? Probably not. But this easy-to-use, advanced LED Mask has visibly improved my skin texture, tone, and elasticity without feeling like a chore—in just two months. If you travel often or are looking for something more portable, you may consider other options made of silicone since it is on the heftier side.

If you’re looking for an option that yields professional-level results, is backed by impressive before-and-after images, and isn’t annoying to actually use (you have to be consistent to see results!), grab Therabody’s TheraFace Mask before it sells out again.

