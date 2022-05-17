Therabody’s Latest Massage Gun Is Equipped With Eight Beauty Treatments in One Sleek Device

“As an editor, I’ve acquired a number of different beauty tools—from LED face masks to sculpting microcurrent devices and everything in between. When it comes to getting results from these beauty tools (and skincare, for that matter), consistency is key. Sadly, my pint-sized bathroom doesn’t allow for the space to keep all ten or so of them out at all times, which means I usually forget to use them at all. Naturally, when I heard the percussive massage pros at TheraBody had launched the TheraFace Pro, an 8-in-1 facial tool, I was nothing short of thrilled.

The TheraFace Pro is engineered with several different types of treatments to help enhance your complexion, including anti-aging and contouring microcurrent toning (similar to the popular NuFace device), red LED light for anti-aging benefits, percussive therapy to help lift and reduce jaw and face tension, a facial and a cleansing brush head. You can also purchase the hot and cold head attachments separately, which helps relieve facial pain and reduces swelling and fluid retention instantly. Here’s a breakdown of everything this multi-purpose facial tool comes with:

Percussive Therapy Heads: These detachable heads are designed to lift and contour the face, while also working to relieve facial pressure and jaw tightness from things like jaw clenching and even TMJ. In my experience, the percussive therapy setting also helped relieve my sinus congestion (especially when combined with the heat therapy attachment.)

Microcurrent Attachment: This contouring attachment helps lift, tone, and sculpt the face by emitting small microcurrents that work to stimulate collagen and elastin.

Silicone Cleansing Brush Attachment: For those among us who are still mourning the loss of Clarisonic’s cleansing brushes (the brand discontinued its products back in 2018), this cleansing brush head is the perfect replacement. Plus, because it’s made of silicone, it’s not going to collect bacteria and dead skin cells—a common complaint about Clarisonic’s nylon bristles.

LED Light Therapy Ring: The light ring attachment features three types of light: blue, red, and infrared, which can be toggled to reap each other their benefits in one session. The red light helps target fine lines and loss of laxity, while the blue light works to kill acne-causing bacteria and refines pores. The infrared light setting works to firm and lift to yield a more chiseled look.

Hot & Cold Attachments: If you suffer from tension, sinus pressure, or puffiness regularly, I highly recommended upgrading your TheraFace Pro with the hot and cold attachments (they’re sold separately for just $99). These attachments offer a laundry list of different benefits, including reducing pressure and pain, combatting undereye and facial swelling, and quelling inflammation.

Despite offering so many benefits and attachments, the TheraFace Pro is ridiculously easy to use and delivers results in just five or so minutes a day (some other anti-aging devices require up to 20-30 minutes per day.) I’ve only been using the device for less than two weeks, but my jawline and cheekbones already appear slightly more defined and the percussive therapy heads combined with the heat therapy attachment have soothed my inflamed sinuses more than anything else I’ve tried. In fact, I would buy this device for just that benefit alone.

Despite launching so recently, the 8-in-1 treatment tool has already amassed an impressive cult following, winning over countless beauty editors and skincare enthusiasts. “This is a game-changer - in 8 days I can feel- tell and see a noticeable difference in my skin My skin is tighter and feels,” one Best Buy customer wrote in her five-star review. Another seemingly happy reviewer wrote: “It was after the second day of using the TheraFace Pro that I had a friend tell me that I was ‘glowing’. Between that compliment and my face feeling cleaner and lighter (you’ll understand when you use it), I knew that I made the right decision with the TheraFace Pro.” At $400, this device is undoubtedly an investment piece, but considering you’d pay a similar price for devices offering just one of its treatments, I’d say it’s a major steal.

