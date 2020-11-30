Neck Hurt? Our Favorite Massage Device Is on Sale

Theragun Mini, $174 (12% Off)

The Theragun is our favorite way to avoid foam rolling yet still maintain loose muscles. It’s like a massage, only better.

Whenever winter comes along, my shoulders scrunch up into my ears and my back tenses up. I’m not sure why—maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s stress— but what I am sure of is that my Theragun helps me loosen those knots like nothing else. The Theragun Mini is easy to use. It’s portable so you can get rid of knots, cramps, and tension by just pressing a button and holding the device against yourself. Now doesn’t that feel good?

