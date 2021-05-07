Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Doesn’t Want Jury to Hear About Her Wealth
THAT’S RICH
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes doesn’t want the jury in her federal fraud trial to hear how she lived the high life while allegedly deceiving investors and patients about the reliability of her blood-testing technology. Her attorneys argued in court Thursday that details of her wealth should be excluded from the case—while prosecutors said they are very relevant to the charges. “The point here is the so-called success of Theranos was entirely the product of a fraud,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bostic told the judge during a pretrial hearing. Holmes’ attorney argued that “what she wore, where she stayed, how she flew, what she ate—has nothing to do with this trial.” The judge has not yet ruled on the matter, or on other evidence the government wants to admit when the trial starts in August.