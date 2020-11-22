There Are So Many COVID Dead in El Paso, the National Guard Came to Help

CHEAT SHEET
    The National Guard has arrived in El Paso, Texas, to help transport a growing number of bodies from the pandemic—replacing inmates who were being paid just $2 an hour to do the job. More than 200 bodies are being held in mobile morgues, and the city has just secured a second central morgue location, KVIA reported. “As we’ve seen a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations, we are unfortunately also seeing a spike in deaths,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said. The death tolls is at 855 but could see spike because some 430 deaths are believed to be COVID-related but have not yet been confirmed.

