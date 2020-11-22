There Are So Many COVID Dead in El Paso, the National Guard Came to Help

Read it at KVIA
The National Guard has arrived in El Paso, Texas, to help transport a growing number of bodies from the pandemic—replacing inmates who were being paid just $2 an hour to do the job. More than 200 bodies are being held in mobile morgues, and the city has just secured a second central morgue location, KVIA reported. “As we’ve seen a rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations, we are unfortunately also seeing a spike in deaths,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said. The death tolls is at 855 but could see spike because some 430 deaths are believed to be COVID-related but have not yet been confirmed.