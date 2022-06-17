Oh God. There’s Going to Be Another Blac Chyna-Kardashian Trial.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who wrapped up a defamation trial last month, are headed back to court again—this time over “revenge porn.” People reports that after a judge’s ruling this week, the exes will go to trial in Los Angeles on June 20. Chyna claims that Kardashian posted three nude photos of her among other unflattering material in 2017. Kardashian claims he and Chyna settled the photo dispute when he helped get her dropped from a lawsuit filed by another of her exes, who claimed the pair outed him as gay. But the court refused to enforce whatever deal there was, so the former lovebirds, who share a 5-year-old daughter, will duke it out at trial. The last time Chyna took on the Kardashians, she lost; a jury rejected her claim that the family conspired to kill her reality-TV show.
