There’s Only One Acceptable Response to Trump’s Talk of a Third Term

According to journalist Jeb Lund, there’s only one appropriate two-word response to President Donald Trump’s teasing of a third term: “F*** no.”

Joining The New Abnormal as a guest host, Lund warned against looking at Trump’s aspirations from a “two sides to this conversation” perspective and argued: “This is kind of a black-letter law sort of thing where you can just go, no, he can’t do that.”

“I object strongly to the discussion about it that couches it as permissible or reasonable from a certain point of view,” Lund continued. “This is one of those things that needs to begin and end with f— no. Or you can start with no, if you want to be more polite.”

Then, activist and co-founder of a Black Lives Matter chapter in Canada, Sandy Hudson, stops by to discuss her new book Defund: Black Lives, Policing, and Safety for All.

Plus! Former Los Angeles Times tech columnist Brian Merchant weighs in on how protest and propaganda are influencing power in a new America.

