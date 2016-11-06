Theresa May Reaffirms: Brexit Will Happen

CHEAT SHEET
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she plans to “get on” with Brexit in the wake of a court ruling which declared that Parliament must vote to approve a path forward for leaving the European Union. Nigel Farage, the leader of the U.K. Independence Party, has warned of protests if the government does not follow through. May has said that Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty will be triggered by next March, and her government has pledged to fight the court ruling because it doesn’t believe members of Parliament should have to vote on it after the referendum was already approved by the people earlier this year.