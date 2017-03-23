Theresa May: ‘We Are Not Afraid’

The Westminster terrorist who brought bloodshed to the heart of London was a British citizen who had been investigated by U.K. security services because of his links to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May has disclosed to the House of Commons. The prime minister said Thursday that the man was considered a “peripheral” figure and added: “He was not part of the current intelligence picture.” She did not disclose his name. The revelation will raise questions as to whether security services missed an opportunity to stop the man who launched a deadly attack outside and upon the historic building Wednesday in which two civilians, a police officer, and the attacker were killed. May attempted to strike a defiant note in her address, telling lawmakers: “We are not afraid,” and said that the best response to terrorism is “millions of acts of normality.” Speaking in the chamber that less than 24 hours earlier had come under attack, May told lawmakers that 29 people from 11 countries were hospitalized as a result of the terror strike. May said that one American was among those requiring hospital treatment.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10