Theresa May Survives Confidence Vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote against her leadership of the Conservative Party. With this result, May can remain prime minister and won’t face another confidence vote for at least a year. Exactly 200 Conservative lawmakers voted for her, but 117 of her colleagues voted that they had no confidence in her leadership. Some are still calling on her to resign, saying the result proves that she can’t command a majority in the House of Commons and won’t be able to get her Brexit plan through parliament.
Following the vote, Brexiteer lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC: “The prime minister must realize that under all constitutional norms she ought to go and see the Queen and resign.” Conservative lawmakers called for the leadership challenge after May delayed a vote on her Brexit deal to avoid certain defeat. The deal hashed out by May for the U.K. to leave the European Union has angered lawmakers on both sides of the Brexit debate. According to BBC News, May said she would not be carrying the party into the 2022 general election but told lawmakers she would like to deliver the Brexit deal.