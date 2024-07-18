These Are the Defining Fashion Moments of the RNC

The Republican National Convention is the party’s party and like any other festivity, attendees have faced a crucial question: what to wear.

Sartorial choices took on extra significance this year after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt over the weekend, leading to an especially celebratory, if high-stakes, atmosphere in Milwaukee.

If the speeches were predictable, the clothes were not. From high fashion to streetwear, the outfits convention-goers chose conveyed clear messages about the state of the party and its key players. After all, fashion can say a lot about how people want to be seen; even Ohio senator J.D. Vance subtly changed his style ahead of his selection as Trump’s running mate.

These were the ensembles that defined the convention.

Nikki Haley’s Lustrous Unity Dress

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was the most unexpected Trump rival at the convention and appeared in a similarly remarkable dress.

The light blue, button-down number had half-length sleeves and a slight sheen, and was splashed with a pink and green flower motif. It fit Haley’s pattern of standing out from the crowd; at the first Republican debate last year, she wore a similar silhouette, catching viewers’ eyes in a line of suits. Tuesday’s dress was from Teri Jon, a Haley favorite, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

“Her goal last night was to help unify the party and not to look like a candidate,” her spokesperson, Chaney Denton, told the outlet. Denton added Haley dresses “to connect with people,” an ethos that could clearly be seen in the sweaters she donned campaigning in Iowa.

Lara Trump’s No-Nonsense Black Blouse

Amid a parade of red sheath dresses, the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, wore a black top with an asymmetric satin collar when she took the stage Tuesday night. She paired it with white slacks and red-soled heels.

Trump’s funereal blouse underscored the seriousness of her message; she described turning her kids away from the TV days before so they wouldn’t be traumatized by seeing their grandfather getting shot.

The masculine silhouette also underscored her unique role. Trump recently became RNC co-chair, taking on one of the splashiest jobs in politics, and she said Thursday that she wasn’t ruling out a future in office. A ribbon brooch of red, white, and blue gems distinguished her from other rising stars; one-time VP contenders like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Elise Stafanik (R-NY) opted for glittery American flag pins instead.

Harmeet Dhillon’s Nod to Her Heritage

Harmeet Dhillon, a top Trump lawyer and California RNC member who previously ran for RNC chair, delivered Monday night’s benediction in an outfit with ties to her Indian heritage.

Wearing Escada pants and a textured evening jacket, Dhillon recited a Sikh prayer, during which she covered her head with a silk scarf. The scarf was from a Punjabi outfit she had as a teenager and woven in Benares with silver-plated motifs, she told The Daily Beast. She was especially proud of her jewelry: English and French vintage gold bracelets converted from watch chains, a custom pearl necklace by Australian jeweler Margot McKinney, an owl brooch by Indian jeweler Vivek Ladha, and pearl and diamond earrings from Mumbai.

Dhillon’s prayer caught backlash from the far-right, but the benediction and her clothes exhibited a core message the GOP tried to convey: that it welcomes all ethnic backgrounds and faiths.

Sara Brady’s Statement Gown

Sara Brady, an Idaho mom arrested after visiting a closed park at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, designed multiple ball gowns for the convention, turning herself into an elegant billboard.

The most impressive may have been a mermaid silhouette of the Gadsden Flag, the yellow banner printed with a coiled rattlesnake and the words, “DON’T TREAD ON ME.” The symbol of revolution and distrust of the government suits a party now subsumed by Trump, who still pledges to take on the worst of Washington’s bureaucrats.

Brady’s dress also fits into a larger fashion context; it echoes the style Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wore when she donned a “Let’s Go Brandon” gown in 2021.

Matt Brooks’ Elephant Tie

Men’s fashion norms provide less leeway for interesting outfits, and few politicians take sartorial risks. GOP officials, in particular, rarely stray from the uniform of a dark suit and red tie. So it didn’t take much for Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks to stand out. Speaking Tuesday, Brooks accessorized with a gold elephant tie from Charvet and Zegna shoes, an RJC spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

Brooks’ place in the speaking line-up exemplified the party’s growing appeals to Jewish voters amid the war in Israel. This was the first time he addressed a convention, despite attending them for decades. In fact, he bought the tie at the 2012 party confab in Tampa. On Tuesday, he paired it with a matching yellow ribbon pin in support of hostages still held in Gaza.

Brooks clearly understands such symbols’ importance, saying during his speech, “President Trump will bring back law and order so that American Jews can once again wear a kippah and walk the streets without fear,” as he held up one printed with the word “Trump.”

Blake Marnell’s Brick Suit

C-SPAN’s cameras kept panning to one man at the convention: Blake Marnell, who sported a signature orange suit with a brick pattern to signify his support for Trump’s border wall.

Marnell, a California delegate, is a prototypical Trump die-hard; passionate about border security, willing to criss-cross the country to see the former president dozens of times, and inspired by Trump’s response to Saturday’s shooting.

He witnessed it himself; his distinctive outfit identifies him in video of the tragic rally, where he can be seen in the front row when Trump hits the ground.

All the Crazy Hats

For convention-goers who wanted to show their party pride in smaller doses, hats were a go-to option. Elephant ears and a Lincoln top hat both made a showing at the Fiserv Forum.

Blinged-Out Kicks

After Trump showed off pricey gold high tops earlier this year, his fans followed suit. From bedazzled pumps to American flag sneakers, they went all-out with their footwear.

Solidarity Ear Bandages

The most popular trend at the RNC this week was the ear bandage, which many convention-goers donned after Trump appeared with one Monday night. For them, the medical accessory symbolized his resilience.

Felonwear

Convention outfits demonstrated Republicans have no qualms about nominating a convicted felon, with many wearing Trump’s face. Some ensembles directly acknowledged how Teflon Don bounced back after the jury ruling; unfortunately, no jury will decide whether they committed fashion crimes.