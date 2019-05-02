CBD Products: A Guide For Different Uses And Why It’s Time To Try Them

The market of cannabidiol (CBD) products is wide and widening. If you haven’t already been asking or chatting about it with your friends, it won’t be long before you are. And with ubiquitous availability and competition, it’s a great time to try CBD and see if it’s right for you.

If you’re wondering, CBD isn’t marijuana. Rather, it’s a naturally occurring compound and its oil — the basis for most of its products — is derived from hemp. And that oil isn’t psychoactive as it contains less than 0.3% THC. Various products include CBD for different applications, from helping reduce inflammation to easing everyday tensions. To help you navigate this new world, we broke out some of the many options at your disposal by their main utilities — and maybe some of your own goals.

To Help Rejuvenate Your Skin, Hair, and Body

Relief & Recovery Cream, $36 at Sagely Naturals: CBD, essential oils, and cooling menthol come in Sagely’s cream to help deal with those uncomfortable moments when skin needs some moisture is irritated otherwise.

CBD Lip Balm, $6 at CBDistillery: Moisturize and protect your lips with this highly-rated and non-GMO CBD-infused chapstick — it’s flavored Natural Vanilla.

Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate, $49 at Kiehl’s: This highly-rated oil is designed for problem skin and to help reduce skin redness and relieve it. Scouted editor Jillian Lucas considers it “the secret weapon to dealing with clogged pores.”

To Help Ease Tension and Reduce Stress

Assorted Coffee/Tea, $20 at Diamond CBD: Go tea or go coffee, caffeinated or not, in an easy four-pack to let you find the perfect warm drink.

CBD Gummies Jar, $40 at JustCBD: Each of these gummies includes 99.99% US-grown CBD hemp isolate and you’ve got 11 flavor options, from Sour Worms to Watermelon Rings.

Rest CBD Essential Oils, $29 at Mission Farms: For the quieter and calmer night seekers, these oils are here to help relax you for a better night’s sleep with a money-back guarantee. It comes in different flavors too, including Orange Lavender, Vanilla Mint, Citrus Cream, and Vanilla Mint.

Liquid Honey Tincture, $40 at JustCBD: This tincture is similar to essential oils but more flexible for daytime use and otherwise not meant for the end of the day. Whether you use it to complement a bowl of oatmeal or take it directly, you can get these tinctures in a variety of sizes, which range from $15 to $120.

To Help Speed Recovery And Promote Healing

Endosport Hemp Salve, $50 at Functional Remedies: The salve is here for post-workout soreness, designed to help speed up your recovery. The hand-made salve is comprised of coconut oil (and other organic oils), as well as beeswax, vitamin E, and black pepper, according to Functional Remedies.

Cypress Cannabidiol Bath Soak, $33 at Daughter of the Land: Bath soaks are great for early nights in and weekend staycation-like hermit-days with a home spa — and fantastic for recovering muscles. Daughter of the Land combines Epsom salts,French grey salts, and eucalyptus for a relaxing and rejuvenating soak.

Protein Bars, $90 at JustCBD: Get a tinge of CBD with your routine protein. Either in 12-packs or single packs, the cinnamon pecan flavor (which obviously sounds like the best one) includes 20 grams of protein in each bar. You get 19 grams of protein in each of the peanut butter and caramel almond bars. And the S’mores bar packs in 14 grams.

For Returning the Favor Of Unconditional Love to Your Pets

Cat Cafe Tartar Control, $40 at Diamond CBD: These treats are designed to help with both the relaxing effects of CBD and your cat’s dental health. Diamond CBD advises you consult your vet before altering your mostly indifferent friend’s diet.

Dog Treats With Turkey, Peas, and Blueberry Jerky, $40 at Diamond CBD: No tooth-cleaning qualities here — just good ole good-boy treats for a job well done, even if it’s just slobbering a little less today than yesterday.

