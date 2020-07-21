Copper Cookware Helps You Get Great Results, Every Time

Even though I cook a lot, and thought I had all of the cookware I needed, I had no idea what I was missing until my mom gave me a copper skillet. From unbeatable nonstick properties to the easiest cleanup ever, copper cookware has won me over. It heats up evenly, so there’s no more dealing with overcooked and undercooked areas in the same dish. Plus, since you have to use less butter or oil, your meals are healthier for you, too. Whether you cook all the time or your talents are limited to just the basics, do yourself a favor and give copper cookware a try.

Copper Pan 8 Inch Frying Pan With Lid This small-but-mighty frying pan is plenty versatile and is a must-have for any kitchen. Its heavy-duty construction won’t warp and it features a non-stick copper ceramic coating for effortless omelets, eggs, and more. The included tempered glass lid helps to keep your food warm until it’s ready for plating and the pan works will all stovetops, including induction. Since both the pan and lid are dishwasher-safe, you’ll enjoy super easy cleanup. Buy on Amazon $ 26

14-in-1 Multi-Use Copper Chef Wonder Cooker Set Looking for versatility? These two pans and lid can act as a deep roaster, a stock pan, a dual roaster, a casserole pan, and so much more. The shallow roasting pan can act as a lid on the deep roaster pan, giving you a 12-quart capacity for those big meals and dishes. Both pans are suitable for oven roasting and stovetop cooking, and they stack inside each other for space-saving storage. Buy on Amazon $ 45

Concord 7-Quart Copper Non-Stick Stock Pot With a seven-quart capacity, this stock pot is large enough for soups, stews, and more. The fully polished stainless steel handles offer great grip, and an easy pour rim helps to reduce mess. This pot is compatible with all standard stoves and induction stove tops. Buy on Amazon $ 40

Copper Chef Diamond Bakeware Cookie Sheet Set There’s nothing worse than cookies that are glued onto the cookie sheet and the resulting pile of crumbs. This set of copper cookie sheets helps to prevent that. Scratch- and corrosion-resistant, these sheets have a textured pattern that ensures an even bake. Diamond particles help create a nonstick surface so your cookies come off in one piece. This set includes a small 9” x 13” x 1” and a large 10” x 15” x 1” sheet. Buy on Amazon $ 40

Shineuri 5-Piece Nonstick Copper Cookware Set You’ll get everything you need to embrace cooking with copper in this five-piece set. With a wok pan with lid, a frying pan, an omelet pan, and a chef’s pan, you’ll be ready for any meal or occasion. These pieces have bottoms that allow you to use them on gas, electric, induction, and ceramic glass cooktops. The pans are plenty durable and are rated up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them for all sorts of cooking. Buy on Amazon $ 65

Copper Chef 12-Piece Bakeware Set Enjoy nonstick baking with this comprehensive set. It includes a copper cookie sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, loaf pan, and a square pan. The kit also comes with an eight-piece silicone ramekin set, so you can tackle all sorts of baking projects. The conduction properties of copper help to ensure an even bake every time, while also helping to prevent that irritating cleanup of baked-on or burnt-on food. Buy on Amazon $ 50

If you're in the market for even more of the best kitchen gadgets, we've got some suggestions:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.