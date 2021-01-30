These Danish Royals Have Been Forced Into Exile By a Family Feud

The Danish royal family have long been held up as the ultimate embodiment of what a modern day monarchy should look like.

Although no more inexpensive to fund than other minor European monarchies, the younger members of the House of Glücksburg have managed to render themselves almost comically accessible.

Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Mary, an Australian former model, have famously earned a reputation as the “bicycling royals,” for their habit of taking turns cycling to school with their children. Their fondness for cycling around Copenhagen and its famous waterfront district, Nyhaven, has also endeared them to Denmark’s modern and ecologically-minded citizens.