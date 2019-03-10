These Discounted Chefs Knives Will Fit Into Any Kitchen
A CUT ABOVE
When it comes to cooking, having the right tools for the job is almost more important than having the right ingredients (almost). The Damasukasu Japanese 3-Piece Master Chef Hanshu Knife Set puts incredibly well-crafted knives at your fingertips. This limited-batch chef's knife set includes a 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, a 8.5-inch slicing knife, and a 5-inch utility knife, all of which can slice, dice, and chop anything you could possibly want to put into a dish. Each knife takes over 120 hours to complete by hand and would be a worthy addition to your kitchen. Use the code MADNESS15 at checkout and you'll get an extra 15% off this set.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.