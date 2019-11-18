MUSIC TO YOUR EARS
These Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Are 48% Off, Today Only
Whether you’re getting these extra bass, noise-canceling headphones for a loved one or just needed an excuse to block out the extra family members in town in the coming months, you’re in for a treat. The Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are down to $128, or 48% off, on Amazon today only. These over-ear headphones have extra bass technology to maximize your listening experience. They get up to 30 hours of battery life, which is plenty of time to remember to charge them (though in a pinch, they have quick-charging capabilities to add 60 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes charging). There are touch sensor controls to help you pause your podcast, skip to the next song, activate a voice assistant like Alexa, and answer phone calls. There’s even something called Quick Attention Mode, so you can have a conversation or hear what’s going on around you without having to take your headphones off. Just cover the right ear and it’ll immediately lower the volume of what you’re listening to and turn off noise-canceling. These are truly an all-in-one pair of headphones that anyone would be happy to receive, including you.
