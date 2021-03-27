Thieves Pinch $1 Million in Valuables From Beyonce’s Storage Units

CHEAT SHEET
Burglars have stolen over $1 million worth of goods from Beyonce’s storage units in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. There were two separate heists that occurred within a week of each other earlier this month, police say. The robbers took Beyonce’s luxury handbags and dresses from three storage units, which are being rented out by her production company, Parkwood Entertainment. Other items that were stolen include photos that belonged to Queen Bee’s stylist and kids’ toys. Police have made no arrests yet, but investigators continue to search for the band of thieves. TMZ says this kind of crime has increased in recent months, beginning with a raid on Miley Cyrus’ storage unit earlier this year.