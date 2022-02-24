Thieves Steal 350 Props for ‘The Crown’ During Filming

CHEAT SHEET
British police are on the hunt for thieves who swiped 350 props worth more than $200,000 that were being used in the Netflix series The Crown. Variety reports the antiques—which include candelabra, crystal, and a silver dressing table—were stored in a parking area in Yorkshire while scenes were being shot nearby. Netflix said it was trying to find replacements and did not expect filming would be delayed. The haul also included a replica Faberge egg and Russian religious icons. “The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” set decorator Alison Harvey told Antique Trade Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”