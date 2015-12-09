Third Bataclan Bomber Identified

A third suicide bomber who blew himself up at the Bataclan concert venue in the Paris attacks has been identified, according to media reports Wednesday. Two unnamed French officials told the AP the man was a French national who went to Syria in 2013. Le Parisien newspaper identified the man as Fouad Mohamed-Aggad, a native of Strasbourg in northeastern France. Two militants who attacked the Bataclan were killed by detonating explosive vests and a third was shot by police. At least 89 of the 130 killed on Nov. 13 were at the Bataclan for the Eagles of Death Metal rock band’s show. The other two attackers at the concert venue have been named as Samy Amimour, 28, from Drancy, northeast of Paris, and Ismail Omar Mostefai, 29, who lived in Chartres, southwest of Paris.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10