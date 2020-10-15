Third Person Tied to Biden Campaign Tests Positive for COVID-19
GROUNDED
A third person tied to Joe Biden’s campaign has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the former vice president will not quarantine as he did not have even “passing contact” with the individual. The infected person is an administrative member of the aviation company that charters Biden’s aircraft, and traveled on the plane during the Democratic presidential candidate’s trip to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday. “This individual was over 50 feet from VP Biden at all times, entered and exited the aircraft from a rear entrance, and both the individual and the Vice President wore masks for the entire flight,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement, adding that the administrator was stationed in the “last row of the 737 aircraft-over 50 feet away from the Vice President-throughout all the flights.” Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was forced to stop in-person campaigning and travel through Sunday after two people in her orbit, a top aide and a flight crew member, tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports. Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either person, but she will remain off the road through Monday out of an abundance of caution.