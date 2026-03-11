Thirdlove’s New Cooling Activewear Set Passed My Hot Pilates Test

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one thing I can never have too much of, it’s activewear. What can I say? Wearing a supportive and stylish set makes me far more motivated to show up to my morning Pilates class. Of course, good looks alone aren’t enough. When it comes to workout gear, performance matters just as much as aesthetics.

So when I learned that Thirdlove—a brand known for its comfort-first approach to undergarments—had launched a temperature-regulating activewear collection, I was curious to see if it could live up to the hype.

I’ve been a fan of the brand for a while now. I’ve worn its All Day Lace T-Shirt Bra + Bikini Set for years and completely understand why it has such a loyal following. Staying true to its inclusive ethos, Thirdlove recently introduced the Thermoregulating TempSync T-Shirt Bra to help make navigating menopause a little easier. The style quickly became a bestseller, which prompted the brand to expand the cooling TempSync line with a TempSync Adjustable Sports Bra ($78) and matching TempSync Leggings ($88).

Thirdlove Tempsync Leggings Aside from its cooling and odor-resistant fabric, these performance leggings also feature a thigh-slimming design, an anti-camel-toe gusset, and a hidden back pocket to stow your keys and cards. Shop At Thirdlove $ 88

While the collection isn’t exclusively designed for menopausal consumers (though it would likely be helpful!), the pieces are clearly made for anyone who wants to stay dry, cool, and comfortable during workouts. The set is designed to offer supportive compression while helping regulate heat in areas that tend to get the sweatiest. Both pieces are made with proprietary 37.5 technology, which uses natural volcanic minerals that react to body heat and humidity to help manage moisture and maintain a comfortable temperature.

To see how the set performed in real life, I put the bra and leggings to the test at a launch event in West Hollywood, where the brand partnered with Pilates studio Be Kind Studios. During the heated workout class, I gave the new set a proper sweat test.

When it comes to activewear, I have a few non-negotiables. As a curvy girl, I need material that offers enough compression to feel supportive without making me feel squeezed or suffocated. I need a set that stays put during movement—no rolling waistbands or constant adjusting.

Thirdlove Tempsync Adjustable Sports Bra Designed with breathable cups, adjustable straps, and a flat seam, this is hands-down the most comfortable sports bra I’ve ever worn. Shop At Thirdlove $ 78

Thankfully, this set delivered on both fronts. The fabric felt smooth and lightweight, with just enough structure to feel supportive without restricting my range of motion or cutting off my circulation. Even during the sweatiest parts of the workout, the material stayed relatively dry, comfortable, and breathable.

I usually leave heated fitness classes drenched in sweat, but I was surprisingly dry when I left the studio. Plus, even after a heated class, I find myself freezing from sweating, and this was not an issue in this set.

Needless to say, the set passed my sweat test—and it’s already secured a permanent spot in my workout rotation.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: