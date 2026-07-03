Thirsty Trump Says JFK Is 2nd Most Handsome President

Donald Trump publicly thirsted over John F. Kennedy during a podcast that was supposed to encourage children to read.

During a low-energy appearance on Storytime with the Second Lady, a children’s show hosted by Usha Vance, the 80-year-old president flipped through a copy of the picture book Presidents Play!, illustrated by John Hutton and written by Jonathon Pliska.

The book details how each president enjoyed sporting and leisure activities during their time in the White House, including colorful pictures, noting that Kennedy enjoyed sailing.

Donald Trump was brought onto Usha Vance’s podcast to read a children’s book about past presidents and their favorite hobbies. YouTube

“And here’s another: John Kennedy. He was a great guy, handsome. He was the second most good-looking president, they say,” Trump said, seemingly suggesting that the 80-year-old incumbent considers himself the most handsome.

“President John F. Kennedy enjoyed sailing on the water, while President Grover Cleveland relaxed by fishing,” Trump added.

The self-obsessed president continued talking about himself as he read from the children’s book.

“So Grover Cleveland was a two-term president, but he also had an in-betweener. He was the only one, other than me,” Trump said.

“But that’s John F. Kennedy sailing, good-looking guy, and Grover Cleveland, who was a good president, that’s when they brought him back for a second term.”

A painting of John F. Kennedy sailing is featured in the children’s book. YouTube

Elsewhere, Trump read a passage from the book explaining that an outdoor swimming pool was added to the White House grounds in 1975 during President Gerald Ford’s administration.

“I don’t get to use it. I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit,” Trump said. “I haven’t had a bathing suit in a long time. I’m too busy. It’d be nice.”

Trump appeared on the show, hosted by Vice President JD Vance’s wife, as part of a special edition recorded in the Oval Office and released on Friday to coincide with the July 4 weekend celebrations.

At the start of the show, Vance asked Trump whether he has “any time to read for fun” these days.

Rather than making any attempt to inspire children to pick up a book, Trump replied: “So, I end up reading mostly newspapers. I usually read stories about myself.”

The president also couldn’t resist using his appearance on Storytime with the Second Lady to take a swipe at his longtime nemesis, Barack Obama.

While showing pictures from the book and discussing how Obama had a basketball court installed at the White House, Trump said, “I don’t know if he’s a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it.