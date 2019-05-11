EXTRA 25% OFF
This Weekend, Save an Extra 25% Off More Than a Thousand Items Already on Sale at Anthropologie
Anthropologie is a Scouted reader favorite for a reason: Its curation teams pick standout items that beg to be grabbed off its site and either worn or hung in closets for the coming weeks and months. And so it’s always exciting when they decide to clean house with a sale on their sale items. This weekend, you get an extra 25% off any of the more than 1,500 items on sale right now. That means there’s a lot to look through and something to find for everyone looking. Need a new top for the weekend? Check out the Steinbeck Tunic, good to pair with knit leggings and will keep you in style throughout the warmer months. It’s yours right now for $37, which is 53% off. Or upgrade your duvet with the Woven Eden Duvet Cover, going right now for $97 (56% off). Update your pants collection with these Pilcro High-Rise Slim Straight Jeans, a pair of premium denim in a spring-ready hue and high-waisted style that lets you fit in anywhere you go. Whatever your style needs are this weekend, the Anthropologie sale and its many offerings are how you’ll answer them.
