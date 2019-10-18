CHEAT SHEET
EYE ON THE PRIZE
This Best-Selling Eye Gel from Amazon Helps Fight Genetic Dark Undereye Circles
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Plenty of beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be “find yourself a good concealer.” A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition, save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of a brand called “Baebody” about a year ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon. The hype is deserved -- this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. A collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work upon application, producing a satisfying tingle. It dries quickly and won’t reject any makeup you apply after. In the evening, go ahead and spread it all over your face, too. It reduces fine lines and works its under-eye, skin-thickening magic overnight. No matter how you sleep, you’ll wake up looking fresh. | Get it on Amazon >
