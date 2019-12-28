This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket on Amazon Can Give You a Stress-Free Start to the New Year
The holidays are stressful, there’s no arguing that. What better way to de-stress post-holidays than to get yourself a little gift in the form of a weighted blanket? This best-selling option from Amazon is on sale right now and may be the answer to your winter anxiety. Choose from different size options (a weighted blanket should be at least 10% of your body weight) and colors that range from solid colors to a bold terrazzo-inspired print. The 15lb grey option is a great place to start and at just $41, you’re getting a pretty great deal too. These blankets from YnM have a 4.5-star rating on over 6,300 reviews and this is actually the first weighted blanket that I tried out before getting a Bearaby. Weighted blankets basically mimic the feeling of a hug which can help reduce stress and calm feelings of anxiety. It’s breathable thanks to the addition of more glass beads for airflow rather than a bunch of polyester fill. Spend your 2020 with a brand new weighted blanket and ease into the new decade feeling refreshed and stress-free.
YnM Weighted Blanket - 15lbs
Free Shipping
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.