This $300 Attachment Is Just as Good as a Stationary Bike

This summer, I’ve really enjoyed riding my bike. With gyms closed for most of the time, cycling has been a great way to get exercise, go outside, and even run some errands. But as the weather cools, I’ve become concerned that my favorite form of exercise is going to be taken away from me. I’m not one for riding my bike in the cold, but I’d still like to ride it. Thankfully, I just made a $300 investment that will allow me to ride my bike year round.

The Sporteener Bike Stand is just as good, if not better, than a stationary bike. It’s compatible with most adult bicycles and can easily transform them into stationary bikes in no time. It has two tighteners on either side of the back wheel to lock it in place, and then a little raised level for the front wheel. The stand itself has rubber non-slip pads on all of the edges, so if you’re standing and riding, you won’t shift around. While the stand doesn’t allow for as much resistance switching as a traditional stationary bike might, I think it works just fine. You can adjust the resistance level by determining how much the flywheel presses into the back wheel. You can also adjust resistance while riding by changing gears. Overall, the stand is fairly quiet for a bike trainer (i.e. when you’re riding on it, it doesn’t sound like there’s a lawn mower going off in your home) and it’s pretty sleek, too. It doesn’t take up that much room, which is nice. I pair my bike stand with a Peloton App subscription, so I have all of the spin classes at the touch of my fingertips.

While putting the bike in the stand is easy, taking it out is a breeze too. This stand has a little lever that just releases the bike, so if it’s a nice day outside, you can go for a ride, there, too. And that’s what makes it better than a stationary bike: with this stand, you can ride your bike indoors and out.

Sporteener Bike Stand Buy on Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

