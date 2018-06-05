This Carry-On Bag is A Great Father’s Day Gift For Always On-the-Go Dads
If the dad in your life is a frequent traveler—be it for work or for pleasure—he doesn't need yet another tie or leather belt for Father's Day. Instead, get him the Diem Duffel Bag, a versatile travel bag he can take on a wilderness adventure or a work trip. Made with tough, water-resistant nylon, this bag offers ample storage space, with room for a whole wardrobe, a pair of shoes, and toiletries. This duffel also includes a machine-washable laundry insert for storing dirty clothes. Plus, its dimensions meets carry-on specifications, saving your pops from shelling out hefty bag-checking fees. The Diem Duffel Bag typically costs $119.99, but you can snag one today for only $49.99 — a savings of 58%. You can also save an additional 10% with coupon code DAD10.
