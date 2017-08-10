This Fitness Tracker Is the Most Affordable Personal Trainer
Why spend the money for a trainer, when you could just wear a tracker? Personal trainers can cost hundreds per session, but there's also something to be said for getting the personalized coaching and encouragement you need to stay accountable. The Moov Now Personal Coach & Workout Tracker was created to fill that gap, and it does so incredibly well. The "most advanced wearable on earth", Moov Now helps you correct your form while making sure you stick to the most effective intervals. Using its proprietary 9-axis Omni Motion™ sensor, the Moov mirrors the navigation tech used in strategic missiles to get feedback on your workouts. It tracks not how much you move, but the quality of your movement, helping you get the most out of your workout—no matter your workout of choice. Simply input your workout type—boxing, running, dancing, etc.—and start moving. This wearable is an activity tracker, personal trainer and dedicated statistician, all in one. If you're serious about getting into shape, it's an obvious choice. Get the Moov Now Personal Coach & Workout Tracker for $49.95, reduced from $79.95.
