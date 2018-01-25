This Glowing Charging Cable Helps Keep Track of Your iPhone

CHEAT SHEET
Nightly ritual: get into bed, turn off the light and frantically look for your phone in the dark, only to bump it over on your nightstand while trying to set your alarm. This TAMO Charge-N-Glow MFi-Certified Lightning Cable works double duty by charging your phone and helping you keep track of where it is, thanks to the glowing light.
The TAMO is coiled with LEDs that blink when they're ready to charge, and responsively light up based on how efficient the energy source is. This means that you'll know if your cable slipped from the outlet because it'll move slowly — whereas you know you're getting the juice you need when the light shifts quickly. Aside from being efficient, it's also just a fun and pragmatic way to charge your phone. Plus, it makes for a solid reading light when you're on a plane or in a car at night.
Bonus: you won't be knocking over your phone at night anytime soon. Usually this TAMO Charge-N-Glow MFi-Certified Lightning Cable is $26.99, but you can get it now for $18.99.
