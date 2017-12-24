This Hole-Free Belt Adjusts To Fit Any Waistline
Oh, the holidays — a notorious time for packing on a few extra pounds, especially with all the parties, sweets, and long family dinners. With these hole-free Trakline belts, your fluctuating waistline won’t have to worry about a stretched out or missed belt hole so you can still be comfortable and look great.
This belt features an innovative design that guarantees a perfect fit with superior top-grain leather that won't crack or wear out the way a standard belt does. That's because the belt features an incredibly durable track with over 40 sizing points in 1/4" increments. All you need to do is pinch the tab under the buckle to release or adjust it, and you can get really granular with the fit. Bonus belt features: The underside of the buckle can open bottle tops and it doesn’t have to be removed entirely to pass through airport metal detectors.
Usually, the Trakline belt is $49.95, but you can get it now for $39.99. Belt innovation: who knew?
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.