This is The Real Danger to Journalists In the West Wing

Moments before Karoline Leavitt stepped into the James Brady Briefing Room last Friday to announce Donald Trump’s pet ballroom addition to the White House, there was a sign that, just this once, the president was thinking too small.

A giant, glass frame containing the founding document for the White House Correspondents’ Association fell crashing to the ground, narrowly missing the heads of several stunned journalists.

“I’m traumatized!” one distressed reporter told The Swamp in the aftermath. Another joked they needed a flak jacket.

This is the large framed image (right) which plunged from the wall of the Brady Briefing Room, leaving a gaping hole (left) in the latest example of White House decay. The Swamp

Nobody was hurt, and it could have been worse. Like in 1948,, when presidential daughter Margaret Truman’s piano crashed through the floor of her second-floor sitting room and smashed through the ceiling of the family dining room below. After years of White House wear and tear, the place was deemed so unsafe that Margaret’s father, President Harry Truman, was forced to move his wife,surroundings Bess, their daughter, and the entire residence staff across the street to Blair House, where they stayed for three years while the so-called “Truman Reconstruction” took place.

The symbolism of Friday’s falling frame is that maybe it’s time for a complete “Trump Reconstruction.”

What property guy doesn’t love a teardown?

On Tuesday, Trump himself exited the door to the State Dining Room and onto the roof of the Briefing Room for an impromptu 20-minute inspection of his surroundings, including the newly paved Rose Garden below. Maybe he was worried about an insurance claim.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media from the roof of the West Wing of the White House as he takes a tour on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has undertaken several renovation projects at the White House to include the construction of a concrete patio at the Rose Garden. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump’s plan for a ballroom in the East Wing has a $200 million price tag. It’s hefty, but the rest of the building isn’t cheap either. Want to guess the yearly maintenance costs for the creaking White House?

$16,088,000. This means that since the Obamas stepped through the door, the building has swallowed up roughly the same amount as Trump is preparing to spend.

State Ballroom exterior view from the northeast. The White House/McCrery Architects PLLC

As much gold and gilt that Trump pours into the tired old bones and as many photos of himself he plasters around the walls, it can’t hide the decay. While those outside may worry about crumbling democracy, inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they worry about the crumbling masonry.

It has to be better than the president’s current strategy of covering the cracks with pictures of him.

In the White House Grand Foyer, for instance, Barack Obama’s official portrait was recently replaced with a giant painting of Trump’s iconic fist-pumping image from last year’s failed assassination attempt.

A picture of Trump after the assassination attempt has replaced a portrait of Barack Obama. The Swamp

In the soon to be torn apart East Wing, there’s now a menacing painting of Trump with his face resembling the stars and stripes of the American flag, sandwiched between two elegant portraits of first ladies Patricia Nixon and Laura Bush. “It looks like a high school project,” one White House visitor recently told The Swamp. “It’s so out of place.” Even the entrance to the press offices that house Leavitt and her team have been Trumpified: on the wall is a Trump-signed copy of the U.S. Court of Appeals order allowing the president to bar the Associated Press from the White House Press Pool.

Trump has inserted a picture of himself between two former first ladies. The Swamp

Building a 90,000 sq ft ballroom in the East Wing will double the size of the original building. It will also leave the West Wing looking more like a 1960s Howard Johnson, sans orange roof. A new look could lead to a new name. The White House wasn’t even dubbed “the White House” until 1901 when Theodore Roosevelt started using that term. Before that, it was simply known as “the executive mansion.”

So look for Trump to rebrand after the redesign. What is valued and enduring and certain to get signed off by its current occupant?

The Gold House: A Trump International Hotel.