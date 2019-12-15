This Is the Week Trump’s Crimes Finally Started to Catch Up With Him

The search for a single Republican who hasn’t sold himself to the devil has yielded no one but found one willing to add perjury to his list of sins. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on TV that everything he will do at the impeachment trial in the Senate will be “in coordination with Donald Trump and his White House lawyers.” This despite the fact that under Article I, he will be raising his right hand and swearing, “I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”

And with that, the impeachment hearings have confirmed without a shadow of a doubt that the executive and legislative branches are dead to us, for now.

But there are ways to seek incremental justice in places beyond Republican power in courts that wouldn’t dare announce they were on the take, much less actually be so.