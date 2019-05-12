‘This Is Us’ Gets Three More Seasons

NBC’s award-winning family drama This Is Us has been renewed for at least three more seasons, Deadline reports Sunday. A three-season pickup is quite rare, and is only granted to a few of the most highly viewed shows—but This Is Us has dominated the drama category. Season 3 is currently on track to finish as the most-watched drama for viewers aged 18-49, for the third season in a row. The fourth, fifth, and six seasons of the series, which follows the lives of two parents and their three children, will each have 18 episodes. Asked if the show would end after its sixth season, NBC co-chairman Paul Telegdy said, “We’re keeping it open for now.”